BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, at the Grammar School Playing Field, A goal by Cruz Young gave St. Vincent Brewery a 1-nil victory over Massy Stores in the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship and C. K Greaves won by default over Combined Banks also in the Firms Division.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Unlimited Strikers and Volcanoes F.C (1) played to a one all draw.

Akim Davis scored for Unlimited Strikers, and Isiah Charles netted for Volcanoes F.C (1).

In another match, A-DARE and Camdonia Chelsea also played to a one all draw.

On Saturday in the Firms Division, Textile Sports Ministry of Education beat Gaymes Pharmacy 2-nil.

The goals were scored by Kala Henry and Rohan Thomas Jr.

In the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Women’s Division, System Three and the National Under-15 Girls played to a goalless draw and in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Je Belles defeated System Three (1) 4-3, while System Three (2) secured a 1-nil victory over Volcanoes F.C (2).

This afternoon at 3:00, Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks will meet Layou in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division and in the Firms Division at 4:30, Argyle International Airport will play against Customs and Finance.

Matches will take place at the Grammar School Playing Field.







