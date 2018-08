One Team won the only match played on the weekend in the Inaugural Bush League 15-overs a-side Softball Cricket Championship at the Lower Cotton Ground Playing Field in Richland Park, beating Riverside Brinks by 79 runs.

The scores: One Team 166 for 5 off 15-overs; LA-ZANO Pompey 66, Javier Cain 54; Dwight Haywood 2 for 23.

Riverside Brinks 87 off 11.1-overs; Tasha Frederick 23, Alston Benn 17; LA-ZANO Pompey 3 for 7, Ishmael Toney 2 for 14, Javier Cain 2 for 14.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related