Registration to this year’s Sion Hill Netball Championship will close on 30th September.

Registration forms are available from Cheryl Alexander at the Ministry of Education and Michelle Wiseman at the Sion Hill Lottery Booth Opposite the Central Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

The Championship is scheduled to open on 7th October at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







