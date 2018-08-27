SVG TEAM AFNA AMERICAS NETBALL QUALIFIERS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 62-49 by Grenada on Saturday in their opening match of the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Netball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Wildey Gymnasium in Barbados.

Trinidad and Tobago won by the widest margin on Saturday by defeating the USA 86-29. Barbados beat Canada 70-28, St. Maarten won from Argentina 35-33.

Yesterday, Grenada outplayed Argentina beating them, 106-11.

In Friday’s opening match of the Tournament, Barbados dominated Argentina 105-10.

This evening, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play their second match against St. Maarten at 8:00. Canada will face Trinidad and Tobago at 4:00 this afternoon, and the USA will oppose Grenada at 6:00.

Matches will also be played at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Eight countries are competing in the Tournament – Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Grenada, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the USA. The top two teams will qualify for the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Sixteen teams from across the World will compete in the Tournament. They are being selected through the International Netball Federation (INF) world rankings and regional qualifying tournaments, with the final list of teams to be confirmed in September.

Australia, New Zealand Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi have qualified automatically with England who qualified as host nation.







