MRS EILEEN EUGENA MOFFORD COZIER better known as TANTY EILEEN, AUNT JEAN, MOTHER COGE and GRANNY of Richmond Hill died on Sunday August 26th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 1st at the Church of the Ascension, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 12:30pm. Tributes begin at 1:30pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the St Georges Cathedral church Yard Cemetery. The Van “Shiloh” will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







