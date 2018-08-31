AFNA AMERICAS NETBALL QUALIFIERS FIXTURES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines enjoyed success yesterday in the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the WIL-DEY Gymnasium in Christchurch, Barbados.

The Vincentian Netballers played the first game of a triple header, easily defeating the United States of America 69-33, and now won 2 games and lost 2 in the 8-nation Tournament from which two countries will qualify for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England next year.

In yesterday evening’s second game, Trinidad and Tobago outplayed St. Maarten beating them 95-8, and Grenada defeated Canada 58-50.

Tournament leaders, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago are now on 8 points with one hundred percent wins from 4 matches. Barbados however have the better goal difference of 269 compared to Trinidad and Tobago’s 239.

Another four games will be played this afternoon. Trinidad and Tobago will clash with Argentina at 2:00, then at 4:00, Canada will play against St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In other matches this evening, Grenada will oppose St. Maarten at 6:00, and at 8:00, host nation, Barbados will meet the United States of America.







