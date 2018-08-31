BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, 18 goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the Firms Division, Massy Stores and Eveready Downstreet Mini Mart Combined played to a three all draw.

Olando Sheen netted two of the goals for Massy Stores and Sylvannus James scored the other.

Rockie Francis (2), and Deandre Smith (1) were the goal scorers for Eveready Downstreet Mini Mart Combined.

Earlier, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Volcanoes (1) beat Volcanoes (2) 11-1.

The goals were scored by Bishon Richards (3), Keshawn Alexander (2), and there was a goal each by Myron Ballantyne, Jeson Morgan, Delano Benjamin, Jaydon Hamilton, Jazi La Borde and RA-E-ON Bradshaw. J-Quan Glasgow scored the only goal for Volcanoes (2).

This afternoon at 3:00, Layou will oppose A-DARE in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, and at 4:30, Textile Sports, Ministry of Education will meet St. Vincent Port Authority.

Both matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related