Last night’s scheduled match in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St. Lucia Stars at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

This evening at 8:00, Barbados Tridents will meet Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados.







