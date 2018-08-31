MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the 2nd Knockout semi-final match of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Pride and Joy thumped Cane End Gunners 6-1 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will tackle Fair Hall United in the last League match and tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Brotherhood F.C will face Marriaqua Future Stars in the 1st League quarter-final

On Sunday afternoon at 3:00, Humble Lions (1) will oppose Hairoun Grove Street Ballers in the 2nd League quarter-final, to be followed by the Knockout Final between Pride and Joy and Downstreet United at 4:45, humble lions 1 vs grove street ballers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related