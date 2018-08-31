NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Three matches will be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Just Fuh De Fun will meet Challengers, and at 3:00, Combined Rangers will oppose Dauphine United.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Next Level will play against Full Click. Gomea Bombers will meet Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 12:30 noon, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, Dr. Thomas Injectors will face Gairy Construction Simple Boys.







