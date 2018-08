The 2018 VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will get underway this weekend at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Tomorrow morning at 10:00, Peto Stars will oppose Coulls Hill Rangers and at 2:00 in the afternoon, Ajuba will play against Future Legends.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Upsetters and Police in their back-to-back match.







