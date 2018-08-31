VITA BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Dragons defeated Titans 47-32 on Wednesday to reach the Final of the VITA Malt Bequia Under-16 Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

The leading scorer for Dragons was Giovanni Miller with 23 points, 23 rebounds, 1 assist, 16 steals, and 1 block. For Titans, the top scorer was Nelson Thomas with 10 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

Golden Knights are also through to the Final of the Under-16 Championship after a 34-30 victory over Hornets in the other semi-final. Corsini Pollard with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals led the scoring for Golden Knights. The top scorer for Hornets was Jerez Joseph with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

In Game (1) of the Best of 3 match 1st Division Series Finals, Raptors defeated East Blazers 48-39 to take a 1-nil lead. Kirstin Lampkin was the leading scorer for Raptors with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists. For East Blazers, Denroy Hutchins scored 12 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

This evening at 7:00, Golden Knights will meet Dragons in Game (1) of the Best of 3 match Finals of the Under-16 Championship. Game (2) of the Finals will be played tomorrow afternoon at 5:30.

Tomorrow evening at 7:00, Game (2) of the 2nd Division Finals between Young Duke and Blazing Heat will be played. At 9:00, Raptors and East Blazers will contest Game (2) of the Best of 3 Series match Final.

The matches will be at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, while the Trophy Presentation and closing to occur either tomorrow or Sunday 2nd September.







