2018 BEQUIA T20 CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

Knights Trading De Aussies beat defending champions, Sugar Reef Bequia United by 51 runs yesterday at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, to win this year’s Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

Batting first, Knights Trading De Aussies amassed 220 for 5 off their allotted 20-overs, led by a blistering 77 off 27 balls, including 5 sixes and 5 fours by Captain, Dean Browne. He was supported by his brother Razime Browne, who hammered 53 off 19 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Julian Edwards made 28, and Shem Browne being the main scorers. Leon Quashie grabbed 3 for 32.

In reply, Sugar Reef Bequia United reached 166 for 9 off 16.5 overs, with one player retiring hurt due to an injury. Mackenson Kydd hit 34, Jenry Ollivierre made 27, and Chelson Stowe added 24. Razime Browne finished 3 for 23, while Man of the Final Dean Browne took 3 for 41, and Shem Browne had 2 for 37, to ensure their team’s victory.

The final scores: Knights Trading De Aussies 220 for 4 off 20-overs, Sugar Reef Bequia United 166 for 9 off 16.5-overs.

Earlier in the 3rd place play-off, Port Elizabeth defeated De Defenders by 80 runs to clinch the third place.

The scores: Port Elizabeth 246 for 4 off 20-overs; Romano Pierre 96, Kimarley Williams 78, Joseph Francis 32; Othneil Lewis 2 for 49, De Defenders 166 for 8 off 17.3-overs; Othneil Lewis 71, Primus Nanton 26; Aaron Friday 3 for 28, Romano Pierre 2 for 37.
