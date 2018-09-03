BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In yesterday afternoon’s Knockout match of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, Rose Hall defeated Layou F.C 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw at the end of regulation time at the Keartons Playing Field.

In the League match yesterday, Keartons United and Three Yards played to a 2-2 draw.

On Saturday, REC-COS sealed a 1-nil victory over Vermont in the Knockout, and Unlimited Strikers beat Youngsters F.C 5-2 in the League.

This afternoon at half past four, Pace Development Black Sand Resort Hill View will clash with Predators F.C (1) also at the Keartons Playing Field.







