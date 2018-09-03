BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship yesterday afternoon, A Javid Gibson goal gave St. Vincent Brewery a 1-nil victory over Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks at the Grammar School Playing Field.

R & R Construction Transport & Works won by default over Customs and Finance also in the Firms Division.

Earlier, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Je Belles beat Belfongo 4-1. I-RUEL Matthias, Osarie Delpesche, Amal Glasgow and Mitchon John scored a goal each for Je Belles. , while the goal for Belfongo was scored by Donte Enville.

On Saturday, Keshon Durham netted twice as Toni Combined Stores defeated C. K Greaves 2-1 in the Firms Division. Desberth Franklyn scored for C. K Greaves.

KFC and SVG Port Authority played to a two all draw. Dexter John and Trey Prince scored a goal each for KFC and Ezra Alleyne netted both goals for SVG Port Authority.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, System Three (1) gained a 5-nil win over Volcanoes F.C (2). Denzil Bascombe netted two of the goals for System Three (1), and there was a goal each from Kranje Alexander, Rasheed Wallace and Cordel Dallaway.

-2-

In addition, System Three (2) defeated K & R Strikers 2-1. The goals for System Three (2) were scored by Kevonte Clarke and Jokiyah Nanton, while Josh Williams netted the goal for K & R Strikers.

This afternoon at 4:30, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet DIGICEL in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Please note that matches scheduled in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16, and in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division have been postponed for the week.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related