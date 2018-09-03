DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

SV United of Georgetown beat Youngsters F.C of Barrouallie 5-4 on penalty kicks following a one all draw yesterday in the 1st League Quarter-final of the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

In the 2nd League Quarter-final, Sparta F.C thumped COMPUTEC 4-nil.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Top Strikers will take on Greggs F.C in the 3rd Quarter-final, and tomorrow, World X1 will play against Mt. Grenan United in the last Quarter-final.

Both matches will also be played at the Diamonds Playing Field.







