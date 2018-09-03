MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Pride and Joy defeated Downstreet United 4-1 yesterday afternoon to win the Knockout Title of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

Junior Baptiste, Nalroy Peters, Alistair Williams and Kelroy Fredericks netted a goal each for Pride and Joy.

The goal for Downstreet United was scored by I-RAN Dick.

Brotherhood came from a goal down to beat Marriaqua Future Stars 2-1 in the 1st League Quarter-final on Saturday.

Yesterday, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers secured a 3-nil victory over defending League champions, Humble Lions (1) in the 2nd League Quarter-final.

The goal scorers were Leroy Delpesche, Jowan Sawyers and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Humble Lions (1).

At the same venue this afternoon, Pride and Joy will meet Greggs F.C in the 3rd Quarter-final at 4:30.







