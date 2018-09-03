VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL FINAL RESULTS

Dragons won the Under-16 Division Title of the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships on Saturday by beating Golden Knights 52-29 in the second match for a 2-nil series win in the Best of Three Finals at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

The leading scorer for Dragons was Giovanni Miller with 20 points, 22 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 5 blocks, while for Golden Knights, Corsini Pollard had 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 10 steals and 1 block.

Saturday’s victory followed Friday’s 49-35 win in the first match of the Finals. In that match for Dragons, Giovanni Miller was the leading scorer with 24 points, 34 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals, while Corsini Pollard had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 3 blocks for Golden Knights.

Young Duke took the 2nd Division Championship after beating Blazing Heat 99-58 in the second match of the Best of Three Finals for a 2-nil win. Young Duke’s leading scorer was Jermaine John with a game 54 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 9 steals and 1 block. For Blazing Heat, Jovanni Derrick with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Raptors won the 1st Division Championship with a 2-nil victory over East Blazers in the Best of Three Finals. In Game (2) at the weekend, Raptors defeated East Blazers 66-57.

Cody Compton with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal was the top-scorer for Raptors. For East Blazers was Elton Joseph with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.







