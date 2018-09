A goal each by Valdo Anderson and Dan La Borde gave Greggs F.C, a 2-1 victory over Top Strikers yesterday in the 3rd Quarter-final of the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Jaden Jacobs netted the goal for Top Strikers.

At the same venue this afternoon, World X1 and Mt. Grenan United will meet in the last Quarter-final at 4:30.







