SL ELITE INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

Lower Questelles gained a 2-1 victory over a South Leeward team in a Friendly Football match last Sunday as the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship opened at the Campden Park Playing Field.

National striker, Nazir Mc Burnette and Sylvannus Baptiste were the goal scorers for Lower Questelles, while Kendal Burke converted for the South Leeward X1 Team.

In yesterday’s opening scheduled match, Vermont won by default over Great House.

This afternoon at 4:30, Roucha Bay will meet Rillan Hill at the Campden Park Playing Field.







