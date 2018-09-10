BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A Josh De Grads goal gave Textile Sports Ministry of Education a 1-nil victory over C. K Greaves yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier, E. D Laynes defeated KFC 1-nil through a goal scored by FITZ-MORE Peters, while in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, System Three (1) outclassed Belfongo 5-nil. The goals were scored by Cordel Dallaway (3) and J’ Shorn Bibby (1). They also benefitted from an own goal scored by Belfongo.

However, in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, Volcanoes F.C and Camdonia Chelsea played to a goalless draw.

This afternoon at 4:30, Combined Banks will play against Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related