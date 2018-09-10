MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks won both matches over the weekend in the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Mustique Playing Field.

On Saturday, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks beat Rock Masters by 64 runs.

The scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 151 off 20-overs; Shem Browne 56, Elroy Baptiste 17; Kevin Creese 3 for 16, Lennox Mason 2 for 43.

Rock Masters 87 off 11-overs; Akram Edwards 23, Albert Hazell 15; Calroy Ferdinand 4 for 12, Caswell Dorsett 3 for 25.

Yesterday, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks defeated Plantation Rangers by 32 runs in a match reduced to a start.

The scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 143 for 2 off 15-overs; Shem Browne 65, Omar Tucker 39, Plantation Rangers 111 off 14-overs; Calvin Jessop 24, Kenrick Gould 3 for 1, Calroy Ferdinand 2 for 14.

The other scheduled match between Black Moon Alliance and Rock Masters did not play after both teams failed to show-up. The points were shared among the teams.







