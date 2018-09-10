NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

In the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, Gairy Construction Simple Boys, Out-Ah Trouble, Fairbairn United Spartans, CGM Gallagher Novice and Dauphine United recorded victories last weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday Gairy Construction Simple Boys defeated Challengers by 1 wicket in a match reduced to 17-overs due to late start.

The scores: Challengers 98 off 16.4-overs; Keno Matthews 16, Britnol Scott 16; Kemron John 2 for 7, Christon Williams 2 for 9, Osbourne Franklyn 2 for 23, Jabari Cunningham 2 for 23,

Gairy Construction Simple Boys 99 for 9 off 17-overs; Desron Maloney 19; Dorian Dallaway 4 for 13.

Out-Ah trouble beat CDC/LOTTO 174 runs in match also reduced to 17-overs due to a late start.

The scores: Out-Ah Trouble 215 for 8 off 17-overs; Davian Barnum 63, Kadir Nedd 36, Richie Richards 27; Micha James 3 for 46, Cordell Theobald’s 2 for 36, Ashley Frederick 2 for 41, CDC/LOTTO 41 off 11-overs; John Caine 25; Deron Strough 3 for 1, Jerando Jardine 2 wickets for no runs, Kenron Williams 2 for 11.

Also, Fairbairn United Spartans won from Combine Rangers by 24 runs in a match reduced to a late start on Sunday.

The scores: Fairbairn 108 off 15.5-overs; Rockeem Roberts 30; Keithley Gordon 3 for 4, Dimarley Roberts 2 for 20, Nehemiah Harry 2 for 29, Combine Rangers 84 for 8 off 17-overs; Kimrol Harry 22; Dorian Davis 2 for 8, Rokeem Roberts 2 for 24.

CGM Gallagher Novice beat New Level by 47 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs due a late start as well.

The scores: CGM Gallagher Novice 140 for 6 off 15-overs;

Casmond Walters 47, Sydney Campbell 24; Deptor Culzac 2 for 20,

New Level 93 for 3 off 15-overs; Rawdon Bentick 54 not out; Vernardo Primus 2 for 24.

Dauphine United defeated Older Boys by 54 runs.

The scores: Dauphine United 155 for 8 off 20-overs; Nicholas Holder 43, Mandale Questelles 38 not out; Saville Hope 3 for 34, Norman Cumberbatch 2 for 26, Eversley Payne 2 for 34, Older Boys 101 for 8 off 20-overs; Ashford woods 23; Romano Hunte 2 for 13, Nicholas Holder 2 for 20.







