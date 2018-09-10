SVG LOST TO NICARAGUA-NATIONAL LEAGUE

In the CONCACAF Nations League Football Qualifying Tournament, Nicaragua defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2-nil at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Watched by a crowd of just over two thousand spectators, Nicaragua outplayed St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the first half with goals by Henry Nino in the 27th minute and Juan Barrera in the 39th minute.

The home team put in a much improved performance in the second half to penetrate the Nicaraguan defense for four scoring opportunities in the space of ten minutes, but none of the shots were on target.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will next meet French Guiana on 11th of next month in French Guiana.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related