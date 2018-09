Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders at 6:00 this evening in the 1st Qualifier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament.

Tomorrow evening at 6:00, Jamaica Tallawahs will oppose St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator also at 6:00.

The matches will also be played at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related