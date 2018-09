World X1 are the champions of this year’s Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship following a 13-12 victory on penalties after a one all draw at the end of regulation time on Sunday at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Kurlan Joseph netted for World X1, and for Greggs F.C was Valdo Anderson during regulation time.

Earlier, Sparta F.C beat SV United of Georgetown 2-nil to clinch the third place.







