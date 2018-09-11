GREGGS MEN’S T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Owia Young Strikers, Sion Hill Tallawahs Clinchers and Dr. Thomas Injectors last weekend in the St. Vincent Brewery/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Twenty/20 Men’s Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field.

Owia Young Strikers defeated Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars by 8 wickets.

The scores: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 77 off 13.4-overs; (Rolando Wright 3 for 20, Omar Lavia 2 for 21), Owia Strikers 78 for 2 off 7-overs; (Zancel Baptiste 47).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Gairy Construction Simple Boys by 2 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 152 for 8 off 20-overs; (Shamic Roberts 54; Casmond Walters 2 for 19, Travis Cumberbatch 2 for 27), Gairy Construction Simple Boys 150 for 2 off 20-overs; (Stein Joseph 98).

Clinchers won by default from Zenga, and Dr. Thomas Injectors also won by default from Caesar’s Defenders.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related