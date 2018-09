The 2018 Hairoun Stubbs Football Championship opened on Sunday afternoon, when Awesome F.C and Uprising Stars played to a one all draw at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Yesterday, Brotherhood F.C played to a 1-1 draw with United F.C.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Top Strikers will clash with National Properties Fair Hall United also at the Stubbs Playing Field.

12-teams are taking part in this year’s Championship.







