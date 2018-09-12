CPL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Guyana Amazon Warriors booked a place in the Final of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament after edging past defending champions TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders by 2 wickets with 1 ball remaining in a thrilling Qualifier in Guyana last night.

Rain throughout much of the day resulted in difficult batting conditions in stark contrast to a couple of nights ago when the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders with a quick-fire run-chase in the final Group-Stage game.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors’ heroes from that night, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, combined again to rescue Guyana’s chase of the Knight Riders’ 122 for 7 from the depths of 52 for 5 after 12-overs.

The scores: TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 122 for 7 off 20-overs; Colin Ingram 25, Darren Bravo 24, Dwayne Bravo 22; Colin Green 2 for 8, Rayad Emrit 2 for 22, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 38.

Guyana Amazon Warriors 126 for 8 off 19.5-overs; Shimron Hetmyer 39, Sherfane Rutherford 30; Khary Pierre 2 for 18.

This afternoon at 6:00, Jamaica Tallawahs will oppose St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator also at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.







