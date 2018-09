MR WINSTON DOUGLAS KENNEDY of London, England formerly of Fair Hall died on Friday August 17th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Friday September 14th at the Worldwide Mission Fellowship Church, 61-65 Elder West Norwood. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Thonton/Mictcham Road Cemetery, England.







