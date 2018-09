MS PHYLLIS MABLE JAMES of Lefferts Avenue, Brooklyn, New York formerly of Sion Hill died on Tuesday August 28th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Monday September 17th at the St Augustine Episcopaul Church, Brooklyn, New York. Burial takes place at Canarsie Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday September 18th.







