Team Athletics SVG (TASVG) will hold its Annual Round “D” Town Road Relay on 23rd September at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The Relay will start in-front the CIBC First Caribbean International Bank on Halifax Street here in Kingstown and teams are ask to be there half an hour before the race begins.

Registration forms are available from Rawlson Morgan at the St. Vincent Grammar School and Auldith Walrond at St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School in Kingstown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related