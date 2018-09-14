NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Mac Dauphine United will face Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 1:00, tomorrow afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 3:00 in the afternoon tomorrow, Older Boys will square-off with New Level.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Dr. Thomas Injectors will oppose Sunset Strikers, later at 12:30 noon, Gomea Bombers will square-off with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, Sion Hill Tallawahs will meet Nice Radio Clinchers.







