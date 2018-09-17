BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Predators F.C (1) defeated Predators F.C (2), 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time in the Hairoun Knockout Championship of the Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday.

In regulation time, Augustus Francois scored for Predators F.C (1), and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Predators F.C (2). The goals for Predators F.C (2) were scored by Sammy Sam and Leon West.

A Travis Fraser goal gave Keartons a 1-nil win over Jam Down in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines League.

On Saturday, REC-COS created an upset when they defeated Youngsters F.C 1-nil in the Hairoun Knockout Championship. The goal was scored by Jamarie Davis.

However, In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines League, Three Yards and PYOLA of Layou played to a goalless draw.

This afternoon at 4:30, Unlimited Strikers will meet Legends in a League match also at the Keartons Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related