BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A Jerry Smith goal gave Bonadies a 1-nil victory over Combined Banks in yesterday afternoon’s Firms Division match of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In another Firms Division match, CWSA won by default over Customs and Finance.

Earlier in the day, K & R Strikers beat Volcanoes F.C (2), 3-1 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division. The goals for K & R Strikers were scored by Omarion Ottley (2), and JUS-HUE Simmons (1). J’ Mar Saunders netted the goal for Volcanoes F.C (2).

System Three won by default over Sharpes United in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored Women’s Division.

On Saturday, in the Firms Division, Angus De Shong, Daniel Patrick and Dillon Webb scored a goal each as Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks defeated Textile Sports Ministry of Education 3-1, and Argyle International Airport gained a 2-1 victory over E. D Laynes.

Billy Jeffers and Clinton Keir were the goal scorers for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks, while Mark Garrick netted the goal for E. D Laynes.

However, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Je Belles outplayed Chelsea 4-nil. Osaie Delpesche netted twice and there was a goal each by I-RUEL Matthias and Javid Richards for Je Belles.

K & R Strikers and the National Under-15 played to a one all draw in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored Women’s Division. Asha Richards scored for K & R Strikers, and Sonja Mc Kie netted for the National Under-15.

This afternoon at 4:30, Toni Combined Stores will meet Massy Stores also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related