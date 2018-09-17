NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars, New Level, Dr. Thomas Injectors, Gomea Bombers, and Sion Hill Tallawahs over the weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars won from Mac Dauphine United by 21 runs.

The scores: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars All Stars 103 off 17.1-overs; Joey welcome 34; Nicolas Bruce 4 for 11, Mandale Questelles 3 for 31, Romano Hunte 2 for 13, Mac Dauphine United 82 off 18.4-overs; Desmond Bramble 3 for 15, Kelly Murray 2 for 16.

New level gained a 7-wicket victory over Older Boys in a match reduced to 17-overs because of late start also on Saturday.

The scores: Older Boys 80 for 9 off 17-overs; Alfred mc Kenzie 32; Rawdon Bentick 3 for 12, Ronald Scott 2 for 10, New Level 84 for 3 off 9-overs; Marvin Harry 34; Eversley Payne 2 for 37

On Sunday, Dr. Thomas Injectors defeated Sunset Strikers by 9 runs in a match reduced to 18-overs due to a late start.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 101 for 7 off 18-overs; Tex Franklyn 21; Anthonel Palmer 2 for 12, Leo Williams 2 for 19, Sunset Strikers 92 off 16.1-overs; Carlton Baptiste 18 not out; Kenold Thomas 3 for 9, Roneke James 3 for 7, Wendell Corridon 2 for 13.

Gomea Bombers beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 58 runs

The scores: Gomea Bombers 171 for 6 off 20-overs; Raffique Sayers 34, Terrance Patterson 33, O-VAN-DO O’ Brian 22; Domonique Ellis 2 for 20, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 113 for 7 off 20 overs; AT-NEL Ash 30; O-VAN-DO O’Brian 3 for 14, Glenroy John 3 for 25

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Clinchers by 3 wickets in match reduced to 17-overs due to a late start.

The scores: Clinchers 114 for 9 off 17-overs; Okeiph Andrews 23; Danson Hoyte 2 for 19, Marlon Baptiste 2 for 24, Sion Hill Tallawahs 115 for 7 off 17-overs; Teroy Roberts 61, Danson Hoyte 20; Romano Pierre 2 for 10, EZ-VERT Jacobs 2 for 33.







