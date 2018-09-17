PARK HILL T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Portmore Family, Center Boys, Butler Family and MacFarlane won opening matches in the Inaugural NLA/Mustique Company/ GECCU/Solidarity Inc. Car Park/ Teachers Co-operative Credit Union/Park Hill Village Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Park Hill Playing last Saturday.

Portmore Family defeated MacFarlane by 1 wicket.

The scores: MacFarlane 77 off 20-overs, Portmore Family 78 for 9 off 12.1-overs.

Center Boys gained an 8-wicket win over Valley Road.

The scores: Valley Road 44 off 11.4-overs, Center Boys 45 for 2 off 9.2-overs.

Butler Family won from Village by 8 wickets.

The scores: Village 51 off 13.5-overs, Butler Family 53 for 2 off 5.1-overs.

MacFarlane beat Undermined by 80 runs.

The scores: MacFarlane 150 for 6 off 20-overs, Undermined 70 off 20-overs.

Eight teams are taking part in the Championship, and matches are being played on Saturdays only.







