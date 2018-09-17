`SL ELITE INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

There were wins for Lower Campden Park, Largo Height, Top Campden Park and Lower Questelles in the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field over the weekend.

Yesterday, a Dwayne Dennie single strike gave Lower Campden Park a narrow 1-nil win over Clare Valley. In another match yesterday, Largo Height hammered Rillan Hill 5-nil. Cordel Theobalds netted a brace, while Emery Bailey, Carlos Solomon and Morali Solomon added one each for Largo Height.

On Saturday, Top Campden Park thumped Vermont 3-nil.

Juma Gilkes scored two of the goals and Rohan Thomas Jr scored the other for Top Campden Park.

Two goals by National striker, Nazir Mc Burnette secured a 2-nil victory for Lower Questelles over Top Questelles.

This afternoon at 4:30, Roucha Bay will clash with Top Campden Park also at the Campden Park Playing Field.







