MR MAURICE ELMORE RICHARDSON better known as HOMER and SIX of Carrierre died on Sunday September 9th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 22nd at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. The body lies at the hall from 1:00 pm. Tributes begin at 1:15 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Carrierre Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the van Hype and Pretty Boy and will leave the Windsor Gap at 12:30 pm; Hit Maker will leave Carrierre at 12:45 pm and Uncle at 1:00 pm

These vans will also take persons from Mesopotamia to the Carrierre Cemetery.







