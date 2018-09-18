MRS SYLVIN GWENDOLYN PROVIDENCE-PETERS better known as SYLVIN MARSHALL of Penniston formerly of Barrouallie died on Tuesday September 4th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 22nd at the Hope Methodist Church. The body lies at the House of Mourning from 1:00 pm and at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Hope Methodist Church Yard.

Transportation will be provided by the vans driven by Bert and Sidney and will leave Barrouallie at 1:00 pm.







