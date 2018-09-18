MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Rock Masters and defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks advanced to the semi-finals of the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following victories last weekend at the Mustique Playing Field.

On Saturday, Rock Masters defeated A-LUM-BRE-RA Sweepers by 13 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Rock Masters 101 for 6 off 15-overs, A-LUM-BRE-RA Sweepers 88 off 14.3-overs.

On Sunday, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks beat Black Moon Alliance by 6 wickets.

The scores: Black Moon Alliance 142 for 8 off 20-overs; Carl Hamlett 64.

SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 143 for 4 off 18.4-overs; Omar Tucker 78.

The semi-finals will be played this weekend at the Mustique Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon at 2:00, Black Moon Alliance will face Rock Masters, and on Sunday afternoon also at 2:00, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks will oppose Plantation Rangers.

The Final is scheduled for Sunday 7th October at 2:00 in the afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related