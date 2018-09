Yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship, A Zedan Sam goal gave Greggs F.C a 1-nil win over WAC-KAN-DA at the Richland Park Oval.

Brotherhood F.C and Yardman United will meet in this afternoon’s match at 4:30 also at the Richland Park Oval.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related