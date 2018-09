Uprising Stars gained a 3-1 victory over National Properties Fair Hall United yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Stubbs Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The goals for Uprising Stars were scored by Omar Thomas, who netted two, and Anthony Medica the other. Zeddy Millington scored the goal for National Properties Fair Hall United.

This afternoon at 4:30, Walvaroo City will meet Nature Boys at the Stubbs Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related