SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET OPENING RESULTS

There were 1st Round victories for Sion Hill, DIGICEL Glamorgan, defending champions, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union North East and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force last weekend in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

Sion Hill Masters beat Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters by 8 wickets at Buccament Playing Field.

The scores: Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters 102 for 9 off 20-overs; Samuel Byam 20, Kenneth Douglas 19; Joseph Medford 3 for 11, Arrington Burgin 2 for 13.

Sion Hill Masters 103 for 2 off 11.1-overs; Arrington Burgin 34, Bill Edwards 27; Ashley Cordice 22.

DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters defeated A.R. & D Trucking Ptani Masters by 8 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters 181 for 3 off 20 overs; Augustus Mofford 48, McNeil Morgan 46 not out.

AR. & D Trucking Ptani Masters 173 for 8 off 20 overs; Cassius Welcome 53, Isaac Haywood 31, Alfred McKenzie 31, Zenus James 29; McNeil Morgan 3 for 34 including a hat-trick, Chesley Ottley 2 for 30.

Also at the Park Hill Playing Field, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union North East Masters gained an eight-wicket victory over North Windward Masters.

The scores: North Windward Masters 103 off 18.4 overs; Augustus Bentick 21; Olanzo Jackson 3 for 19, Deighton Butler 2 for 2.

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union North East Masters 108 for 2 off 9-overs; Deighton Butler 35 not out, Harvey Pope 33 not out, Winsbert Springer 23.

At the Buccament Playing Field, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters defeated General Hardware Pastures Masters by 36 runs.

Scores: the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 151 for 7 off 20-overs; Trevor “BUJU” Bailey 63, Elmore Alexander 30, Gosnel Cupid 24; Ardon Hall 3 for 43, Josh Abraham 2 for 37.

General Hardware Pastures Masters 115 for 9 off 20 overs; Rohan Ash 30; Renford Jack 3 for 14, Parnel Browne 2 for 16, Elgin Richards 2 for 22

The Championship will continue next weekend at various venues.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related