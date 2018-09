In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, Sparta F.C beat Glebe United 4-2 at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Shaquille Richardson and Aaron Adams scored two goals each for Sparta F.C and the goals for Glebe United were scored by Lenroy John and Timothy Layne.

This afternoon at 4:30, PDM Hill View United will meet Layou F.C at the same venue.







