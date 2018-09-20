BARBADOS FOOTBALLERS TO PLAY SVG HERE

The Barbados senior football team will play two football friendlies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 28th and 30th September.

A 23-man Barbados team is scheduled to fly into St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 26th September and return home on 1st October.

The first match will be on 28th September against St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 team at Victoria Park here in Kingstown, with the second match on 30th September against the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Team at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







