BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Bonadies and Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks played to a one all draw yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Ashano Benjamin netted the goal for Bonadies, and Daniel Patrick scored for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks.

This afternoon at 4:30, R & R Construction Transport and Works will meet DIGICEL also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







