Former National striker, Shandel Samuel scored a hat-trick as Cane End beat Danz F.C 5-3 yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Jamar Pope and Dwight Allen were also on the scoresheet for Cane End. The goals for Danz F.C., were scored by Jawan Sawyers (2) and Juma Gilkes (1).

At 4:30 this afternoon, Top Strikers will clash with Highlanders also at the Richland Park Oval.







