SVG SWIMMING TRIALS LATER THIS MONTH

Scotia Bank and Tropical Shipping have agreed a sponsorship deal with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation for National Swimming Trials on 28th, 29th, and 30th September at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Ratho Mill.

The Trials are in preparation for this year’s OECS Swimming Championships in Antigua and Barbuda in November, and will feature the top swimmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they vie for places on the National.

An invitation has been extended to other OECS countries to compete in the National Trials.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related