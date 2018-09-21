BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

R & R Construction Transport and Works thrashed DIGICEL 5-nil yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Zenroy Lee and Wilran Joseph netted two goals each and the other was scored by Bevon Burgin.

This afternoon at 4:30, St. Vincent Brewery will meet Eveready Down Street/Mini Mart Combined also at the Grammar School Playing Field.

However, Wilran Joseph of R & R Construction Transport and Works with (13), including 3 hat-tricks is the leading goal scorer in the Championship so far. Second is Daniel Patrick of Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks with eight goals.







